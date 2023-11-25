Dragons Secure OT Point in 3-2 Loss at Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the second straight night, the Columbus River Dragons and Carolina Thunderbirds needed extra time to settle things. This time it was Gus Ford scoring 42 seconds into overtime to give the Thunderbirds a 3-2 win at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

After Carolina took a 1-0 lead into the second period, the River Dragons scored a pair of goals to pull ahead after 40 minutes. Ryan Hunter notched his first professional goal at 9:12 of the second period with a wrist shot over the right shoulder of Thunderbirds goaltender Mario Cavaliere (33 saves). Then at 18:28 Alexander Jmaeff knocked a Cody Wickline pass out of the air for his team-leading eighth goal of the season to give Columbus the lead.

As they did the night before, Carolina rallied to tie the game and send it past regulation. Dawson Baker found space alone in the slot and Ford fed him for the equalizer at 15:29.

In OT Columbus started with possession but could not manage a shot on goal before Ford scored on a wraparound past the outstretched left pad of Talor Joseph (31 saves) to give Carolina the extra point.

The River Dragons will now head to Wytheville, VA to battle the Blue Ridge Bobcats December 1 and 2 before returning home for games December 8 and 9 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Friday night is a mascot birthday bash for Scorch and Torch while Saturday is the River Dragons Fifth Anniversary celebration! Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

