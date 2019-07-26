Weems Weaves Gem to Drop Chukars

July 26, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Great Falls, MT - Coming into tonight's ballgame, the Idaho Falls Chukars were just 1-5 when facing a left handed starter. Squaring up with left hander Avery Weems tonight, the Chukars offense struggled, managing just two hits against him. Great Falls scored two runs in three consecutive innings, cruising to a 6-1 victory in the first game of the second half.

After giving up a leadoff single to Clay Dungan in the first, Weems locked in, retiring the next 13 he faced, striking out seven in the process. Weems exited after five innings, allowing just two hits, striking out eight while not issuing a walk.

Great Falls opened the scoring finally in the fourth, as a Sam Abbott leadoff double scored on a single to right from Tyrus Greene. With runners at the corners and Jonathan Allen at the plate, a wild pitch from Johnson scored a second run. Great Falls loaded the bases up, but didn't score any additional runs.

The Voyagers doubled their lead in the fifth inning, as with two on and two out, Anderson Comas tripled into the right field corner, making it 4-0 Great Falls. For Comas, it was his fourth triple of the year, with three of them coming against Idaho Falls.

Two more came across for the Voyagers in the sixth inning, as with two on and one out, Luis Mieses doubled to deep left center, easily scoring both runners to make it 6-0.

The only Chukars run came in the top of the seventh, as Michael Emodi's one out triple scored on a single from Ismaldo Rodriguez. Emodi, Rodriguez, and Dungan each had two hits, accounting for all but one of the hits for the Chukars.

Idaho Falls plays the penultimate game of their series with the Voyagers tomorrow at 7 PM, with Nathan Webb getting the start for the Chukars. The broadcast will hit the airwaves of ESPN 980 The Sports Zone KSPZ beginning at 6:45. You can also listen to the game online via the TuneIn App.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.