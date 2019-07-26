Rox Drop First Half Finale

Grand Junction lost their fourth straight on Thursday night as they fell 7-5 to the Vibes to officially conclude the first half.

The Rockies entered the second inning down by two after the Vibes got a solo homer from Antonio Pinero in the first and a sac-fly RBI from Jess Williams but responded in the third and capped off the inning with a Christian Koss two-run shot, his second in as many days, to take a 3-2 lead.

In the middle innings however, Rocky Mountain combined for four through the fourth and fifth while retaking the lead 6-3 and tagging Blair Calvo for three earned on four hits and the eventual loss.

The final third of the game for GJ was marked by missed opportunities as they left nine total runners on base and rallied for just one in the ninth on a Colin Simpson RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom of the final frame and relieving Arman Sabouri, Dylan Prohoroff struck out Brenton Doyle to earn his second save of the year while Maiker Pinto earned the win for the Vibes after allowing one unearned run in three innings of relief.

Jake Opitz and company will begin the second half of the season tomorrow by starting Mitchell Kilkenny against Rocky Mountain's Brock Begue.

