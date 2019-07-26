First Half Ends with Osprey's Late Rally for 13-11 Win

July 26, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release





MISSOULA, Mont. - The Billings Mustangs (15-23) ended the first half of the 2019 Pioneer League season by surrendering a four-run lead to fall 13-11 to the Missoula Osprey (20-18) at Ogren Park Allegiance Field

The Osprey had three of their first four batters of the game reach. Dominic Canzone hit a two-run home run to right to get Missoula up 2-0 early. It was Canzone's fourth home run of the season. The first-inning home run was the third consecutive start Orlando Rodriguez has allowed a home run in the first.

Missoula's defense had trouble finding their footing, committing three errors in the top of the second and five errors in the game. After both Reniel Ozuna and Jonathan Willems reached on errors by shortstop Jose Reyes, TJ Hopkins singled to right to score both baserunners and tie the game at two. The five errors committed by the Osprey was the most by a Mustang opponent in 2019. Hopkins had a season-high three hits in a 3-for-4 effort, scoring two runs and driving in two.

The tie would not last long, however, as an error and two hits brought three more runs in for the Osprey in the bottom of the second. Jose Reyes tripled with the bases loaded to score three and make it a 5-2 Missoula advantage.

The Mustangs then rattled off eight of the next nine runs scored in the game, plating four in the third and three in the sixth. Jonathan Willems doubled to score two before Edwin Yon hit a two-run home run in the third inning with both hits coming with two outs. It was Yon's second home run of the season.

In the sixth, it was a two-RBI single from Quincy McAfee in his first at-bat of the game to continue the offensive outpouring followed by an RBI triple from Quin Cotton. Cotton went 2-for-5 on Thursday with a triple and a home run. It was the second consecutive game with a homer for Cotton.

With the Mustangs leading 11-9 going to the bottom of the ninth inning, Missoula posted a four-run rally to take the definitive lead. Douglas Lanza led off the inning with a solo home run to right before three consecutive two-out batters would reach and score capped by the little league home run of Kevin Watson.

Dropping the four-run lead matches the largest lead the Mustangs have held in a losing effort. It also matches the most combined runs scored in a Mustangs game this season and the most combined errors at eight.

The Mustangs and Osprey play in game two of their four-game series Friday, July 26, to begin the season's second half. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. MDT at Ogren Park Allegiance Field.

