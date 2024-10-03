Weekend Preview 10/4-10/6

October 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves head to Corpus Christi, TX for a three-game series against the IceRays Oct. 4 -6, for the team's first road games of the season. This will be matchups four through six against Corpus Christi out of the eight this year and six times in the first nine games. The IceRays took two of three in Albuquerque just two weeks ago and the Ice Wolves are looking for revenge.

The IceRays are led by Pierson Sobush, Stepan Kuznetsov, and Max Ranstrom all with seven points. The Ice Wolves leading scorers are Assistant Captain Ethan Hull, Bryce Johnson, Andy Earl, and Johnny Johannson all tied with four points on the young season. Goaltending has been a huge part of the IceRays early success with Nikita Volsky in net, who just won South Division Star of the Week. He has played in six of the seven games this season with a 5-1 record with 1.51 goals against and a .953 save percentage.

For the Ice Wolves, this weekend starts a stretch of four straight road weekends equaling nine games before they return home Nov. 1-2 to take on the Oklahoma Warriors. All of the Ice Wolves road games during October will be available on NATV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.