Corpus Christi IceRays Announce TV and Radio Partners KDF-TV and Retro Radio Corpus Christi

October 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Corpus Christi IceRays News Release







The Corpus Christi IceRays have agreed to partner with KDF-TV Corpus Christi and Retro Radio Corpus Christi for live TV and Radio broadcasts throughout the 2024-25 season. KDF Corpus Christi, a sister station of KRIS-TV will broadcast select home and away games this season launching on Friday, October 4, when the IceRays host the New Mexico Ice Wolves.

"This agreement with the IceRays represents a broadening of our commitment to providing viewers in the Coastal Bend with the best in local sports," said Vice President General Manager of KRIS-TV Ramon Pineda. We're excited by our partnership and look forward to bringing local hockey action to fellow sports fans in the community." A full television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.

Radio broadcasts for all Corpus Christi IceRays games this season can be heard on Retro Radio Corpus Christi. The IceRays will have a dedicated stream that fans can access via the Retro Radio Corpus Christi app or a website that will soon be live.

Operations Manager Ed Ocañas said, "We are excited to be a part of a South Texas tradition. We invite you to tune in to all IceRays games this year via our free available app Retro Radio CC or tune in online at retroradiocc.com."

"We are happy that SCRIPPS and Retro Radio Corpus Christi are partnering with us. This gives IceRays fans and the greater Corpus Christi area a chance to catch some IceRays games on television this season if they can't make a game in person. "IceRays Radio" will give our fans the opportunity to listen to the game wherever they may be. We look forward to a great partnership with both entities," said IceRays President of Operations Cassidy Lange.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.