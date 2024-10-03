Brahmas Return to Live Local TV

October 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







October 5th is a big day for the Lone Star Brahmas. This day marks the first time in well-over a decade in which the Brahmas will be playing on live local television. KTXA21, a CBS affiliate station which broadcasts throughout North Texas, will carry five (5) games LIVE this season, starting this Saturday! Last season, the Brahmas presented four games on KTXA which were tape-delayed presentations, but this year the two parties agreed to carry games live! "It's huge for us." said Brahmas VP & Play-by-Play Broadcaster, Chad Siewert. "By playing games on local television that are free to the people, we can hopefully gain some more followers and introduce some folks to the sport along the way."

ALL of the Lone Star games are carried on NATV, which, is a subscription-based service (streaming both live and video-on-demand content) exclusively for the NAHL. Fans can choose to pay on a game-to-game basis, purchase a monthly ticket, or full season subscription to NATV.

The dates for the Brahmas LIVE on KTXA are 10/5, 11/30, 12/21, 1/18, 2/15. Be advised: should things go well with the live games there is the possibility of adding more games, as well as any possible playoff matchups to the mix. Consider this is a nice way of saying, 'check your local listings and set your DVR now, please.' Thank you in advance for this critical support of Brahmas Hockey.

YOUR LONE STAR BRAHMAS were THE MOST WATCHED TEAM on NATV during the NAHL 2023-24 season, and Robertson Cup's return to Brahma Land. Brahmas send special thanks and extend kindest regards to Ringo for his continued support of Brahmas Hockey.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.