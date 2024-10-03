Aberdeen Wings Announce 15th Captains in Wings History

October 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, have announced their leadership group for the 2024-25 season! This leadership team will be their 15th in franchise history. Head Coach and General Manager Scott Langer explains "It's important to name our captains before we open play at home, and these three guys are extremely deserving".

Starting off is Cade Moxham. This is Moxham's first season with the Wings, but Langer explains "We drafted him with intentions of bringing in his leadership capabilities". Before coming to the Wings, Moxham played with the Olds Grizzlys of the AJHL where he was also a captain. Cade says "I'm really excited and honored to be a part of this group. I think if you look around the room, we have a lot of guys who are leaders and help the team out in a lot of different ways, both on and off the ice. Everyone on the team is brought in for the same reasons, and I think with the same goals in mind. We will be able to accomplish a lot this season."

Next, Coach Langer says "The other guy is someone we brought in halfway through the season a couple seasons ago and ever since he got here, he has bled our colors. He plays to our identity, and he's a big part of our culture, and that is Nick Comfort". Nick played 19 games for the Wings during the 2022-23 season after playing 21 games with the Oklahoma Warriors of the NAHL. He then appeared in 57 games with the Wings during the 2023-24 season. Nick says "It is an honor to wear a letter for this organization. I'm excited to be a part of the leadership group and to get this season started!"

And finally, Langer explains "The 15th captain in franchise history, is a guy that has done three years of service here. He's a guy that every single day bleeds our colors, and that is Luke Backel." Backel has been with the Wings since the 2022-23 season where he appeared in 50 games. In 2023-24, he only appeared in 32 games after suffering a leg injury part way through the season. But, once he returned, he continued to add to the stat sheet. Luke explains "It's an honor for me to be a leader for this organization, especially for the 15th year anniversary of the team. And, I'm excited to lead this team to another Championship!"

Coach Langer goes on to explain "There is always time to add another letter to this group. We are always watching for guys to step up and to be leaders. At the end of the day, we want 24 leaders in this locker room. The last time we won a cup, we had the most leaders I have ever seen in a locker room. So everyone should do their part to lead this team. But, congratulations to these guys, and well deserved."

