Weekend Preview vs Northeast

October 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Jersey Titans News Release







The New Jersey Titans will head north to the Canton Ice House, the new home of the Northeast Generals, in Massachusetts for the first two meetings between the divisional rivals in the 2024-25 NAHL season this weekend. The Titans won last year's season series 5-3-0, with the teams splitting the first three weekends before New Jersey secured a weekend sweep in March that saw Jack Hillier record 2 goals and 3 assists.

The Generals currently sit in the sixth and final playoff position in the ten team East Division with a record of 3-3-1. They are 4 points ahead of the Titans, who will be looking to snap a 5 game losing streak. Last week, at the NAHL Showcase, the Generals bookended a 5-3 loss to the Aberdeen Wings with wins over the Minnesota Wilderness 4-3, and the Odessa Jackalopes 5-1. Northeast is led up front by captain Ben Campeau, who has recorded 7 goals and 3 assists in 7 games played this season. Grady Logue, Thomas Klochkov, and Rich Rucireto each have 5 assists, and along with Campeau and Jake Gutwirth are all on a point per game pace or better. Ryan Nolan has put up a 3-1-1 record in the Generals' net with a 3.39 goals against average and a .887 save percentage in his first full NAHL season. Last season, the Holderness School product was 0-2-0 in his junior hockey debut.

For New Jersey, they will look to end a 5 game slide after dropping all three games at the NAHL Showcase last week, after falling in a pair of games against Maine the weekend prior. With a record of 1-5-1, the Titans are tied for 7th place in the division with Danbury and Johnstown. Forwards Ryan Novo, Logan Renkowski, Ryan Friedman, Nikita Meshcheryakov, and Owen Leahy all have 4 points, while defenseman Shawn Leary has the same from the blueline. Austin McNicholas has featured in goal for New Jersey, starting 5 of 7 games and recording 2.92 goals against average and a .914 save percentage, going 1-3-1 in the early season.

Both games are scheduled for a 7:00pm faceoff on Friday, October 4th and Saturday, October 5th at the Canton Ice House in Massachusetts. Broadcaster of the Year finalist Zak McGinniss will have the call for Friday night's game, and Titans fans are encouraged to watch the "Away" feed on NAHLtv.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.