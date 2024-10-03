"Roar against Rare Cancers" Night Returns with Maryland Black Bears and the Laughlin Family Foundation

October 3, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Maryland Black Bears News Release







Odenton, MD - The Maryland Black Bears hockey team, members of the North American Hockey League, announce the return of their partnership with The Laughlin Family Foundation, former Washington Capitals player & current Monumental Sports TV analyst Craig Laughlin, and the organization's "Roar Against Rare Cancers" night. Taking place on Friday, October 4th, the event is featured as part of the team's Black Bears Fight Cancer Weekend as they take on the Philadelphia Rebels at home at Piney Orchard Ice Arena (8781 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton, MD 21113). The Black Bears will join with the Laughlin Family Foundation as they raise money and awareness to fight rare cancers at the game and throughout the weekend.

Laughlin will meet & greet fans before the game when he will drop the ceremonial puck at 7:00pm. Autographed Washington Capitals and NHL memorabilia will be made available in a silent auction to benefit the Laughlin Family Foundation. Black Bears players will show their support by using special lavender-colored stick tape while they skate for warmups. Tickets purchased online by fans using a code given on social media will have a portion of the proceeds given to benefit the Laughlin Family Foundation.

"We're ecstatic to partner again this season with the Laughlin Family Foundation," said Chris Rogers. "It gives our fans the chance to connect with a hockey media mainstay like Craig Laughlin before the start of the NHL season and support a cause that spreads awareness, education and research for underfunded and rare cancers. We're looking forward to another great evening at Piney Orchard."

