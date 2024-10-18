Week 4 Preview

October 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers will travel to Dubuque, Iowa Friday Night to take on the top team currently in the Eastern Conference, the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Lancers will then go to Cedar Rapids the following night where they will look to avenge their loss in the Fall Classic against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

The Cavalry To Arrive In Eastern Iowa

The Lancers will continue their early season stretch with the Eastern Conference with a pair of games Friday and Saturday Night. The Lancers defeated the Chicago Steel last weekend in back- to-back nights largely thanks to former Chicago Steel netminder Kam Hendrickson who stopped 39 of 40 Chicago shots on goal over the weekend. The other star of the show last weekend for the orange and black was forward Nick Sykora who had a monstrous 4-goal performance on Sunday. Forward Grant Dillard also added another tally Sunday putting him on a 2-game goal streak. The Lancers will look to build off of what was nothing short of an impressive weekend against Chicago.

Lancers Hope To Take The 'Fight' Out Of The 'Saints'

The Lancers will take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints Friday Night in Dubuque, Iowa where the Lancers will seek their first win in Dubuque since February of 2014. A key to player to watch for will be Lancer forward Drew DellaSalla who recorded a hat-trick against the Fighting Saints last year in October which was the last time the two teams met. DellaSalla was the first ever Lancer to record a hat-trick against Dubuque head-to-head. Lancers Will Look To Saddle Up Against The RoughRiders The Lancers will meet the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for the second time this season. The Lancers were shutout in the first contest however, the RoughRiders have been on a bit of a skid since losing 3 in a row. One of the RoughRiders' weak points so far this season has been stick infraction penalties. In the early start to the season the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders lead the USHL in 'High Sticking' infractions with 5 of them. The strength of this Cedar Rapids club so far has been the second period of play where they are tied atop the league in the fewest number of goals given up in the middle frame with just 5.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game in Dubuque will commence at 7:05 PM CST. Meanwhile, Saturday Night's game in Cedar Rapids will also be at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

