Stars Earn Second Straight Shutout, Beat Phantoms

October 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars earned their sixth straight victory with a 3-0 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms on Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

The Stars scored a pair of power-play goals late in the third period and earned their second consecutive 3-0 victory after defeating Waterloo last Saturday.

Yan Shostak earned his second straight shutout with 13 saves to give Lincoln its first back-to-back shutout victories since Mar. 19-20, 2010. Shostak has not allowed a goal over his last eight periods and has gone 170:24 minutes since last allowing a goal at the 10:24 mark of the first period Oct. 5 at Sioux Falls.

Lincoln (7-1-0-0) is off to its best start to a season since an 8-1 start to the 2015-16 season. The 2023-24 season is also the best start to open a season in four seasons under head coach Rocky Russo.

"I thought that we defended well," Russo said. "They're talented. They've got some guys who can make some plays and who are tough to hit. I thought we did a nice job of having sticks in lanes and getting blocks. We could run down the roster for guys who were willing to sacrifice. Guys are doing things that aren't showing up on the scoresheet but are a part of why we have been able to find success and win hockey games."

Lincoln came out strong, scoring the game's first goal and outshooting Youngstown, 15-3, in the first period. Matthew Maltais jumped behind the defense and scored on a breakout pass off the far wall at 6:28 of the first to open the scoring. The Stars improved to 6-0 when scoring first this season.

Neither team lit the lamp in the second as the Stars were outshot, 7-4, in a quiet period. It marked the fourth time this season that neither the Stars nor their opponent scored in a period and the first time that it happened in the second.

The Phantoms only put three shots on net in the third period, matching their first-period total, but hit the post once and had several chances to tie the game before a five-minute major penalty at the 14:11 mark proved to be the turning point in the game. Layne Loomer and Alex Pelletier scored power-play goals 1:50 apart on the five-minute man advantage to ice the game.

The Stars take on the Phantoms again at 6:05 EDT tomorrow night. Lincoln's next home game is Oct. 25 when the Tri-City Storm come to town for First Responders Night. Tickets are available now at lincolnstars.com.

