Stampede Weather Storm

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Stampede weather a high-scoring game against the Tri-City Storm to take home the win. Newcomers Jake Merens and Ben Willmott made a statement while Stampede returner Gennadi Chaly earned three points to push the Stampede to a 7-5 win.

The first period was all offense with a total of six goals scored on 19 shots. Tri-City's Cameron Briere netted the first two goals of the night. The first one came on the Storm's first shot at 1:51 of the first period. Briere gave the Storm a two-goal lead at 6:51 of the first period. A newly acquired member of the Herd, Jake Merens scored the team's first goal of the night with a shot out in front. At 12:25, Ethan Wyttenbach tied the game, for the Stampede, by going top shelf after receiving a pass from defenseman Joe Belisle. Only five seconds later, Tri-City scored their third of the night to retake the lead. Stampede captain Brock James sent the game into intermission all tied up, thanks to a backhanded pass from Jake Merens.

To begin the second period, the Stampede pulled goaltender Carl Axelsson and put Ryan Manzella in goal. That did not stop Tri-City from scoring first in the period. They took the 4-3 lead at 4:57 of the period. The Stampede responded with a goal at 12:48 of the period with a goal from Ben Willmott off a great pass from Gennadi Chaly. After getting the assist, Chaly was helped off the ice after tripping over a diving Tri-City player. The Storm took the lead, again, at 15:08 of the period after Paul Bloomer got one past Herd goaltender Ryan Manzella. The Stampede went on their second power play of the game after Shaun McEwen kneed John McNelis. The Stampede scored their second power-play goal of the season when Ethan Wyttenbach sent a backhanded pass over to Ben Willmott for him to score his second of the period. Right after, the Stampede ended the period on the penalty kill when Bryce Ingles was called for slashing.

The Stampede started the third period by killing off their two-minute minor. Sioux Falls killed their second penalty of the period halfway through the third period. Defenseman Gennadi Chaly earned his third point of the night on the Herd's game-winning goal. Chaly sent a loose puck, off an Austin Baker shot, into the back of the net. The Storm got a few late chances but an empty netter from Stampede forward John McNelis sealed the deal. The Stampede weathered the high goal-scoring game to come out on top.

The Stampede led the Storm in shots on goal 35-32.

After the Stampede pulled Carl Axelsson, Ryan Manzella made 23 saves on 25 shots. Manzella earned his first win of the season with a .920 save percentage. He now moves to a .926 save percentage on the season.

Sioux Falls and Tri-City are back in action tomorrow at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for the team's annual Trick-or-Treat Night presented by Dental Solutions. Fans are encouraged to dress in their best Halloween costume and kids can trick-or-treat throughout the concourse before puck drop. The team will be holding a Costume Contest that fans can enter on the team's Facebook page before the puck drops. Tickets for the game are available by stopping by the Keloland box office or calling the Stampede office at 605.275.4625.

