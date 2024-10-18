Fighting Five: Saints Host Lancers to Start Weekend

October 18, 2024

Dubuque Fighting Saints







DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (5-2-0-0, 10 pts) host the Omaha Lancers (2-4-0-0, 4 pts) on Friday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Saints Scores

The Saints erupted for seven goals against Fargo last week and are averaging four goals per game over their first seven contests. Dubuque has scored at least three goals in every game since the Fall Classic and at least four goals in four of those five contests.

Dubuque has the third-most goals scored in the league entering the weekend with 28, a mark that leads the Eastern Conference.

2. Frank on Fire

Colin Frank set a career high with two goals and three points in last Thursday's win over Fargo. In 59 games last season, Frank scored nine goals and added six assists. After seven games, Frank has already equaled that mark in assists with six helpers so far this season.

Frank's two goals in Fargo and his assist in Sioux Falls on Friday brought his team-leading season point total to eight on a pair of goals and his six helpers.

3. Power Kill

The Saints' penalty kill stopped all six chances last weekend and leads the USHL at 96.2%. The Fighting Saints have allowed just one power-play goal against in 26 penalty-kill chances so far this season.

The Saints were perfect in six chances last week, killing off three power plays in each game. Overall, the Fighting Saints have stopped 16-consecutive opposing power plays.

4. Wild West

The Saints are in the midst of starting the season with a stretch of 11 out of 14 games against the Western Conference. Through the first six of those 11 games, the Fighting Saints are 4-2-0-0.

The Saints swept the season series against Omaha last season and play the Lancers for the first time this season on Friday.

5. Lancer Links

The Saints take on the Omaha Lancers after they swept Chicago at home last weekend to win their first two games of the season. The Lancers win on Saturday was led by an 18-save shutout by goaltender Kambryn Hendrickson.

On Sunday, Nick Sykora scored four goals for the Lancers to overcome an early deficit against the Steel and beat Chicago 5-1.

Friday's game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can also be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

