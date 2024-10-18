Capitols Stomp out Steel in Double-Digit Win

October 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - In an overwhelming performance by the opposition, the Chicago Steel (4- 5-0-0, 8 pts.) allowed ten goals for the first time since November 2020 as the Madison Capitols (4-2-1-1, 8 pts.) tied a franchise record for goals in a game with a dominant 10-2 win at Bob Suter's Legacy20 Arena Friday night.

Forwards Aidan Dyer and Kolin Sisson each scored goals for Chicago. Jack Parsons started in goal for the Steel and made 27 saves before Louka Cloutier came in and stopped 12 shots. The Steel collected 81 penalty minutes in the loss, setting a new franchise record for most penalty minutes in a single game. The previous high was 57, which the Steel set last year against Cedar Rapids on Feb. 10, 2024, against Cedar Rapids.

Playing in their first game against the Capitols this season, the Steel had a rough welcome to Wisconsin to start Friday's game when the home team scored four and a half minutes into the first.

With the puck pinned below the goal line, Ian Scherzer dished a pass into the slot that bounced around the slot area before Diego Johnson pounced on the loose puck to tally his team-leading fourth goal of the season to open the scoring.

Madison wasted little time in capitalizing on the opening goal, getting another 36 seconds later when Ryker Lee shielded the puck and deked around the Steel defense before sending a backhand shot under the blocker of Parsons to make it 2-0.

The Capitols continued the offensive siege when Drew Waterfield got behind Chicago's defense on a breakaway, but Parsons made a great stop.

Waterfield got his revenge just 20 seconds after being stymied when he intercepted a pass at center ice and cut into the attacking zone and scored on a sneaky shot from between the circles, making it 3-0.

Chicago was outshot 21-5 in the first period.

The Steel snapped out of their funk just past the halfway point of the second and got within two after a great-effort play.

Following a Capitols turnover, Adam Valentini started up ice and was met with a pair of Capitols defenders but fought through the checks to create a two-on-one. With space, Valentini dished a pass to Dyer at the right side of the net mouth to set up a great goal.

Chicago went shorthanded one minute after Dyer's goal on an interference call and was successful on the penalty kill, then immediately turned defense to offense when Ryder Betzold had a grade A look from the right wing, but Capitols goaltender Ajay White kicked out the shot with his right pad.

Seconds after the great look for Betzold, Teddy Mutryn saw an opportunity just outside the goal crease but White stood tall to make another superb save.

With the offense now buzzing, the Steel went to their first man advantage of the night with four and a half minutes left in the period, but the team's power play ticks continued when Gavin Uhlenkamp took advantage of a miscommunication by Chicago and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to take the wind out of the Steel sails.

Uhlenkamp saw another shorthanded breakaway opportunity less than a minute after his first, but Parsons waited him out to make the stop.

The end of the period unraveled for Chicago when the Capitols scored two goals in 12 seconds to take a stranglehold on the game with a 6-1 lead.

At 18:32, an extensive stay in the attacking zone by Madison paid off after Charlie Michaud released a heavy wrist shot from the point that zipped through traffic and in.

Then, Ivan Korodiuk made a great play to maintain the zone at the blue line and fired from just above the faceoff circles for his first career goal that made it 6-1.

Louka Cloutier entered the crease to start the third period for the Steel but the Capitols barrage continued.

Madison continued to blitz Chicago with shots and goals in the final period, taking two minutes to get another on the board to start the third when Max Rider scored his first goal of the season.

Three and a half minutes later, John Stout unleashed a one-timer from the right faceoff circle off a feed from Aiden Long to make it 8-1.

Brendan Tighe got in on the scoring 40 seconds later with his first score of the year to make it a nine-spot for Madison.

The Capitols reached double-digit goals to tie a franchise record on Uhlenkamp's second goal of the night on a solid backdoor pass from Bobby Cowan.

Chicago found the back of the net nine seconds later when Ben Yurchuk dished a perfect pass to Sisson at the back door for his fourth goal of the season.

Sisson's goal sparked an almost-line brawl that resulted in eleven penalties, equating to 76 penalty minutes between the two teams, and capped off the 12-goal affair.

Chicago will return home for a pair of games starting Saturday, Oct. 19 which features the slowest two minutes in sports with Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center at 6:05 pm against Madison.

The next day, Sunday, Oct. 20, features a celebration of Women in Sports with a special appearance from Olympic gold medalist and WHL champion Kendall Coyne Schofield at 4:05 pm against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Oct. 20 is the first Lou Malnati's Family Pack game this season. The Lou Malnati's Family Pack is available for select games this season, where fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips, four sodas or water, four Chuck-A-Pucks, and two Lou Malnati personal pizza coupons for just $60. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, October 19 vs. Madison Capitols (6:05 pm CT) | Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center

Sunday, October 20 vs. Des Moines Buccaneers (4:05 pm CT) | Celebrating Women in Sports presented by Angry Gene's Pizza Now featuring Special Guest Kendall Coyne Schofield | 25th Season T-Shirt Giveaway (first 500 fans) | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

Friday, October 25 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:10 pm CT)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.