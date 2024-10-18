Hawks Fall Again in Fargo

October 18, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







For the second straight night, the Waterloo Black Hawks came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision against the Fargo Force at Scheels Arena.

While Thursday's game was settled in overtime, Friday's rematch was contained within the scheduled 60 minutes. The loss shuffles the Hawks out of a first place tie and into second behind the Lincoln Stars.

Fargo's Peter Cisar broke a 2-2 tie 1:15 into the third period, scoring the goal which proved to be the difference. Reid Daavettila pushed the puck up the slot and Cisar caught up with it just outside the crease for a flip-in.

At the same end of the ice in the first period, the Force had pulled to a 2-0 lead with goals separated by just over a minute. At 12:04, the Hawks failed to get the puck out to center, and Ty Mason received a setup which left him one-on-one against Calvin Vachon. Mason put his attempt under the crossbar. Then on a rush into the zone at 13:20, Cisar turned in the right circle, dropping a pass to Daavettila who fired home a wrister from the high slot.

Waterloo responded in kind with two goals in the second period. Sam Huck created the first of them at 11:18. Swiping a puck behind the Fargo net, he centered to Nicholas Kosiba, unmarked at the top of the crease. Kosiba stickhandled Damian Slavik down and pushed in a shot past the goalie's left skate.

Then at 18:12, Brock Schultz won a draw back to Teddy Mallgrave. He used the traffic at the dot as a screen and roofed a shot over Slavik's glove.

Now the Black Hawks return to Young Arena for a four-game homestand. The sequence opens next Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. It will be the first Black Hawks Family 4-Pack night of the season. The four-ticket package includes four chuck-a-pucks and $32 worth of concession vouchers for $72. College students can also claim $10 tickets, because the game is a U.S. Air Force College Night. Order seats by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or by visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 2 0 - 2

Fargo 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Fargo, Mason 2 (Fleece), 12:04. 2, Fargo, Daavettila 5 (Cisar, Kor), 13:20. Penalties-McLaughlin Fgo (tripping), 8:17.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Kosiba 2 (Huck), 11:18. 4, Waterloo, Mallgrave 1 (Walker, Schultz), 18:12. Penalties-Zimmerman Fgo (boarding), 7:55.

3rd Period-5, Fargo, Cisar 4 (Daavettila, Kor), 1:15. Penalties-Mallgrave Wat (checking from behind), 9:19; Morich Wat (tripping), 13:20; Steenari Fgo (interference), 14:18.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-8-5-21. Fargo 7-4-4-15.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Fargo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 3-2-1-0 (15 shots-12 saves). Fargo, Slavik 2-0-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

For the second straight night, the Waterloo Black Hawks came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision against the Fargo Force at Scheels Arena.

While Thursday's game was settled in overtime, Friday's rematch was contained within the scheduled 60 minutes. The loss shuffles the Hawks out of a first-place tie and into second behind the Lincoln Stars.

Fargo's Peter Cisar broke a 2-2 tie 1:15 into the third period, scoring the goal which proved to be the difference. Reid Daavettila pushed the puck up the slot and Cisar caught up with it just outside the crease for a flip-in.

At the same end of the ice in the first period, the Force had pulled to a 2-0 lead with goals separated by just over a minute. At 12:04, the Hawks failed to get the puck out to center, and Ty Mason received a setup which left him one-on-one against Calvin Vachon. Mason put his attempt under the crossbar. Then on a rush into the zone at 13:20, Cisar turned in the right circle, dropping a pass to Daavettila who fired home a wrister from the high slot.

Waterloo responded in kind with two goals in the second period. Sam Huck created the first of them at 11:18. Swiping a puck behind the Fargo net, he centered to Nicholas Kosiba, unmarked at the top of the crease. Kosiba stickhandled Damian Slavik down and pushed in a shot past the goalie's left skate.

Then at 18:12, Brock Schultz won a drawback to Teddy Mallgrave. He used the traffic at the dot as a screen and roofed a shot over Slavik's glove.

Now the Black Hawks return to Young Arena for a four-game homestand. The sequence opens next Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m. It will be the first Black Hawks Family 4-Pack night of the season. The four-ticket package includes four chuck-a-pucks and $32 worth of concession vouchers for $72. College students can also claim $10 tickets, because the game is a U.S. Air Force College Night. Order seats by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or by visiting tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 2 0 - 2

Fargo 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Fargo, Mason 2 (Fleece), 12:04. 2, Fargo, Daavettila 5 (Cisar, Kor), 13:20. Penalties-McLaughlin Fgo (tripping), 8:17.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Kosiba 2 (Huck), 11:18. 4, Waterloo, Mallgrave 1 (Walker, Schultz), 18:12. Penalties-Zimmerman Fgo (boarding), 7:55.

3rd Period-5, Fargo, Cisar 4 (Daavettila, Kor), 1:15. Penalties-Mallgrave Wat (checking from behind), 9:19; Morich Wat (tripping), 13:20; Steenari Fgo (interference), 14:18.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 8-8-5-21. Fargo 7-4-4-15.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Fargo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Vachon 3-2-1-0 (15 shots-12 saves). Fargo, Slavik 2-0-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.