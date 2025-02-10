Week 21 Preview

February 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Lancers will look to end their 23-game skid in Fargo, North Dakota this weekend. The Lancers are coming off a tough two game slate against the Lincoln Stars last weekend where they would be outscored 13-3 in that two game stretch to the Stars.

Lancers' Club Heads North To Take On The Defending Champs The Lancers and Force will faceoff in back-to-back nights in Fargo, North Dakota Friday and Saturday. The Fargo Force have given the Lancers fits over the years. Prior to January of 2022, the Lancers held a head-to-head record over the Force of 53-26-2-6. Since January of 2022, the Lancers have lost 20 of their last 23 regular season meetings with Fargo. The Omaha Lancers' last game with the Fargo Force saw 0 penalties between the two clubs which was just the second time in the Fargo-Omaha series history. Friday and Saturday will also be the final time this season that the Lancers and Force will faceoff with the Force looking to sweep Omaha in the season series. Former Fargo Force and current Omaha Lancers defenseman Brian Lonergan has recorded 2 goals and 10 assists so far this season which has more than doubled his career scoring output with the Fargo Force in the two seasons prior. Fargo Force head coach Brett Skinner is currently undefeated against the Omaha Lancers in his young coaching career.

Broadcast Information Friday Night's game will be set to commence at 7:05 PM CST. Saturday Night's game will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.