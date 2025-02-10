Van Vliet, Compton, Parsons Named Players of the Week

Lucas Van Vliet, Dylan Compton and Jack Parsons have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Feb. 3-9, 2025.

Forward of the Week

Lucas Van Vliet, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Established a three-game point streak and led all USHL skaters in scoring last week with five points on three goals and two assists.

The Vegas Golden Knights draft pick scored twice in Dubuque's 3-1 win vs. Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, added a pair of assists in the Fighting Saints' 3-2 win vs. Waterloo on Friday and tallied a goal in Dubuque's 4-3 road loss at Madison on Saturday.

Recorded eight shots and finished with a +1 rating for the Eastern Conference-leading Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Defenseman of the Week

Dylan Compton, Waterloo Black Hawks

Led all USHL defensemen with three points last weekend, scoring in back-to-back games.

Earned a primary assist in Waterloo's 3-2 loss to Dubuque on Friday.

Recorded a primary assist, secondary assist and +1 rating in the Black Hawks' 5-3 win against Youngstown on Saturday.

Goalie of the Week

Jack Parsons, Chicago Steel

Stopped 35 shots in Chicago's 4-3 overtime win at Madison, holding the league's third-ranked scoring offense below its average goals per game.

Made 43 saves on 45 shots in a 2-1 win for Chicago at Green Bay.

Finished the week with a 2-0-0-0 record, 1.99 goals-against average and .951 save percentage, ranking first in all categories among USHL goalies with two or more games played.

