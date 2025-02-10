Jack Parsons Named USHL Goaltender of the Week for Second Consecutive Week

February 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel goaltender Jack Parsons has been named USHL Goaltender of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the second consecutive week Parsons earned the weekly goaltending award and is the third weekly honor received by a Steel player this season.

He is believed to be the first Steel goaltender in franchise history to earn the award in consecutive weeks. The last Steel goaltender to earn the award twice in a single season was current Seattle Kraken netminder Victor Ostman, who earned the weekly honor twice for Chicago during the 2019-2020 season.

Parsons allowed just four goals on 81 shots to help move Chicago's point streak to five games and its road and overall winning streak to four games last weekend. Parsons made 35 saves in the team's 4-3 overtime win over Madison on Feb. 7.

The Providence commit made his fourth consecutive start the following night and again shined with a dazzling 42-save appearance to lift the Steel to a 2-1 win over Green Bay. Chicago went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill against Green Bay's number-one ranked power play unit, much in part to Parsons' strong play in the crease.

Parsons made a pair of highlight-reel glove saves in both games, with a sensational stop late in Friday's game against Madison to keep Chicago's lead at the time. The Steel goalie made another sprawling snare to rob a goal in the first period the following night against Green Bay.

"Jack's consistency has been outstanding," said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman. "His ability to reset and refocus on the next shot has been a huge asset for him during this stretch of games. Jack's work ethic and compete level were exceptional last weekend. He made several huge saves and also controlled the game with his positioning and rebound control. We're thrilled his performance is getting recognized and excited to watch him keep getting better this year."

Parsons has started each game during Chicago's current four-game winning streak, compiling a 1.75 goals against average and a .953 save percentage having made at least 30 saves in each appearance.

In his last nine starts, Parsons has recorded six wins and has a 2.33 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in those wins. He has made at least 30 saves in six of his last seven appearances.

Parsons ranks tied for sixth among USHL goaltenders in save percentage (.904) and third in saves (766). He has played the ninth-most games for goalies (24) and ranks tenth in minutes played (1,376).

This coming weekend, the Steel will host The (Next) Eras Night presented by McCormick FONA on Saturday, February 15 at 7:05 p.m. when the Steel host Youngstown. The Steel will wear special Taylor Swift-inspired Red Era jerseys, and fans can expect a surprise during the third period.

For a limited time, Steel fans and Swifties can purchase the Red Era Bundle which includes two tickets to the game plus two Red Era t-shirts and two Chicago Steel friendship bracelets for just $70.

On Sunday, February 16, the Steel will celebrate mascot Rusty's birthday with appearances from area mascots and a mascot hockey game during intermission. It's a Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game. Fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, soda/waters and chuck-a-pucks plus two Lou Malnati's Personal Pizza Coupons for just $60.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

2024-2025 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Forward of the Week:

12-30-24: Ben Yurchuk - 2 GP: 4G-3A-7P, 7 SOG, +7

Goaltender of the Week:

02-03-25: Jack Parsons - 2 GP: 2-0-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .956 SV%, 68 saves/71 shots

02-10-25: Jack Parsons - 2 GP: 2-0-0-0, 1.99 GAA, .949 SV%, 77 saves/81 shots

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, February 15 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (7:05 pm CT) | The (Next) Eras Night presented by McCormick FONA | Special Jersey Auction to benefit Geneva Academic Foundation

Sunday, February 16 vs. Youngstown Phantoms | Rusty's Birthday | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

Friday, February 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks | 7:05 pm CT

