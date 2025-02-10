Van Vliet Named USHL Forward of the Week

DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints forward Lucas Van Vliet has been named the USHL Forward of the Week for his play over three games last week.

Van Vliet started the week with a pair of goals against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Wednesday night, helping the Saints to a 3-1 win. On Friday, Van Vliet recorded another multi-point game against the Waterloo Black Hawks. The Vegas Golden Knights' draft pick set up two power-play goals for the Saints as Dubuque took a 3-2 win over the Black Hawks.

"We are really happy for Lucas to be recognized as Forward of the Week," said head coach Evan Dixon. "He is a special talent and has taken some big steps as a person and player this season. We look forward to seeing him continue to make an impact down the stretch."

Van Vliet continued his strong week with another goal on Saturday in Madison against the Capitols. The first-year Fighting Saint finished the weekend with 15 goals, tied for the second-most on the team.

Overall, Van Vliet has 15 goals and 28 points throughout his 36 games this season. Van Vliet and the Fighting Saints return to action on Friday in Cedar Rapids.

