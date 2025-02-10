Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

February 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Weekend Starts Tuesday

The Black Hawks play three games this week, beginning with a Tuesday night tilt against the Green Bay Gamblers at 7:05 p.m. Waterloo upended Green Bay 6-3 at the Resch Center on January 25th during the only other game scheduled between the teams this season. The Hawks are also home Friday at 7:05 p.m. to meet the Des Moines Buccaneers for the seventh time this winter. So far, Waterloo is 4-1-1 versus their central Iowa rivals. Friday's game will be the only time during a four-week span that the Hawks face a team from the Western Conference. The weekend ends at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday in Cedar Rapids. The RoughRiders won the most recent engagement between the teams, 1-0 in overtime, on January 11th.

High Profile Changes

Waterloo's roster additions since Thanksgiving literally represent an entire lineup: forwards Ty Mason, Alex Misiak, and Hunter Ramos, defensemen Easton Hewson and Ryan Whiterabbit, plus goaltender Kam Hendrickson. On the flip side, five players who were dressed for the Hawks' season opener back on September 21st are no longer with the organization. Yet, the turnover may appear more substantial than it actually is; including affiliates, 33 different players have skated in at least one 2024/25 Black Hawks game. Last year through February 10th, that number was 40.

Best Periods

During Saturday's 5-3 win against the Youngstown Phantoms, the Black Hawks scored three times in the first 20 minutes. It was the fifth time this season Waterloo has opened a game with three goals during the initial frame. The Hawks' best single period of the season was a five-goal effort against the Sioux Falls Stampede on January 30th. By comparison, Waterloo has just one three-goal third period: October 11th versus the Muskegon Lumberjacks during a 6-2 result. The Hawks are 9-0-0 when scoring three or more goals in any period.

Mr. Clutch Competition

Brendan McMorrow scored his fifth game-winning goal of the season on Saturday. He is now tied with Reid Morich for the team lead. Morich's last winner came February 1st at Des Moines. The two Waterloo forwards are tied for third in game-winners on a leaguewide basis. Will Zellers of the Green Bay Gamblers and Artemi Nizameyev of the Tri-City Storm each have six.

Recent Games

Waterloo tied Friday's game twice, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints scored the only goal in the third period for a 3-2 final. On Saturday, Chase Jette scored twice, and the Black Hawks pulled out a 5-3 win against the Youngstown Phantoms, even after the visitors from Ohio erased a three-goal deficit.

