Compton a Weekly Winner Again

February 10, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - For the third time during 2024/25, Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Compton has been chosen as the United States Hockey League Defenseman of the Week, the USHL announced Monday.

The Northeastern University recruit was also winner of the Defenseman of the Week title on September 30th and December 30th. Compton has been among Waterloo's scoring leaders throughout this season, and his contributions helped the Hawks to a Saturday victory versus the Youngstown Phantoms.

In that performance, Compton notched a pair of assists. He set up Chase Jette in the first period, on a goal which gave the Hawks a 3-0 lead. However, the game was tied in the third when Compton blasted a shot toward the net during a power play. Brendan McMorrow put back the rebound for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Saturday was Compton's ninth multipoint performance of the season.

The Victoria, British Columbia, native also notched an assist Friday during a 3-2 loss against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Compton's long breakout pass sprang Kaeden Hawkins for a goal during the final minute of the second period. Although that tally tied the score, Dubuque recorded the only goal in the third.

Compton's 28 assists this season are eight more than his closest teammate. With 30 total points, he is one of only three USHL defensemen to have reached that threshold so far in 2024/25. As an assist-producer, Compton is second among the league's blue-liners and tied for fifth when considering USHL players at all positions. He is also part of an exclusive group of just three Black Hawks who have played in all 41 Waterloo games.

A late-season addition to the Hawks' 2023/24 roster, Compton recorded one goal and nine assists in 24 regular season games last winter. He made his USHL debut against the Green Bay Gamblers almost exactly one year ago on February 9, 2024.

