Week 15 Preview

December 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers will be on the road for the week of the New Year starting on New Year's Eve in Lincoln, Nebraska to resume the 'Cold War' with the Lincoln Stars. The Lancers will then begin the year of 2025 on the road Friday Night in Sioux City, Iowa to take on the Sioux City Musketeers. The Lancers will then conclude the week Saturday Night in Kearney, Nebraska to take on the Tri-City Storm.

Lancers Conclude 2024 Against Their Arch Rival. The Lancers will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska for the first time this season. The Lancers won their last two meetings with the Stars at the Ice Box last season where they won by two goals in each of those games. The Lancers have thoroughly controlled the Lancers-Stars rivalry over the years- especially in the Ice Box. Since the dawn of the tier one era in 2002, the Lancers have held a commanding 47-34-7-1 record in the regular season over the Stars in the Ice Box. During that sequence at the Ice Box, the Lancers have outscored the Stars 310-295. The Lancers and Stars have gone to overtime 33 times since 2002, 19 of those games that went to overtime took place at the Ice Box. However, the two teams have not gone to overtime in Lincoln since New Year's Day in 2022.

Lancers Hope To Start 2025 On A High Note In Sioux City. The Lancers and Musketeers will be set to do battle at the Tyson Events Center Friday Night where the Lancers will seek its first win in Sioux City since New Year's Eve in 2023. The Lancers and Musketeers have gone back and forth over the years in Sioux City where the Lancers hold a regular season record over the Muskies at 34-29-11-3 when playing on Sioux City's home ice since 2002. However, during that same sequence the Musketeers have actually outscored Omaha 250-227 at the Tyson Events Center. Just over 26 percent of Omaha's goals at the Tyson Events Center in the tier one era have come on the power play. The Lancers have registered 8 hat tricks against the Musketeers during the tier one era... 7 of those came on the road in Sioux City.

Lancers Close Out The Week In Kearney. The Lancers will conclude the opening week of 2025 with a road game against the Tri-City Storm. The Lancers are 42-43-2-2 in the regular season at the Viaero Center since 2002. During that same time, Tri-City has outscored Omaha in Kearney 298-244. 29 percent of Omaha's goals at the Viaero Center since 2002 came on the power play. The Lancers have had just two hat tricks all time in Kearney. The last one came from Lancers' forward Ben Arnt in November of 2008. Meanwhile, Tri-City has had just one hat trick against the Lancers when playing at the Viaero Center which came from Storm forward Trevor Mingoia back in March of 2013.

Broadcast Information Tuesday Night on New Year's Eve will be at the Ice Box in Lincoln, Nebraska. Puck drop will be at 6:05 PM CST. Friday Night's game in Sioux City will commence at 7:05 PM CST. Finally, Saturday Night's game in Kearney, Nebraska will be at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch all three games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

