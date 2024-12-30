Stars Wrap up 2024 at Home vs. Omaha

December 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars look to build off a high-octane offensive performance over the weekend when they host the Omaha Lancers at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at the Ice Box.

Lincoln (18-10-0-0) is hosting its first New Year's Eve game since its first season in 1996. The Stars are 10-14-0-1 all time on the final day of December and this year is the first time since 2018 not traveling to Kearney for this game. Lincoln is third in the Western Conference and two points behind Sioux Falls and Fargo, who are tied for first place.

The Stars are coming off a commanding 9-3 win over the Tri-City Storm last Saturday at the Ice Box in their first game back since Christmas. Matt Maltais and Jack Pechar both recorded hat tricks, marking the first time that the Stars achieved that feat since Noah Laba and Lucas Wahlin lit the lamp three times apiece vs. Sioux Falls Mar. 25, 2022. Maltais finished with a team-high 5 points (3+2) while Pechar recorded 4 points (2+2) in his first game back since winning gold with USA Hockey at the World Junior A Challenge two weeks ago.

Lincoln matched its season-high for goals scored with its home opener Sep. 27 vs. Green Bay. Saturday marked the fourth time this season that the Stars scored six-or-more goals in a game. Lincoln scored three times in the first period Saturday for the first time since Nov. 16 at Chicago. The Stars lead the USHL with 106 goals scored as well as a 28.9-percent power play.

Omaha (6-18-4-0) enters tonight looking to snap a 10-game losing skid (0-8-2-0). The Lancers have lost 20 of their last 22 games since opening the season 4-4-0-0. They dropped both home games last weekend, first falling to Tri-City, 4-1, before a 5-0 loss to Des Moines. Omaha has employed three different head coaches this season in Lennie Childs (0-4-0-0), Colten St. Clair (6-10-2-0) and Scott Pietruszka (0-4-2-0). The Lancers last won Nov. 16 with a 3-2 overtime triumph at Sioux Falls and are 39-97-12-4 over the last three seasons.

This is only the second matchup of the season between the Stars and the Lancers. Lincoln previously defeated Omaha, 4-2, Nov. 2 at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The Stars are 109-111-11-9 all-time vs. the Lancers. Beginning New Year's Eve, Omaha plays all four of its games in the Capital City this season in a 54-day span wrapping up Feb. 22. The Lancers took the season series last season, winning five-of-nine games.

This is the first of three games for the Stars this week as they travel to face Tri-City Friday and then Des Moines Saturday. Lincoln currently holds a 36-36-4-0 record in the calendar year of 2024 between regular season and postseason games. Tickets for Tuesday night's game are available at lincolnstars.com

