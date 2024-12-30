Ben Yurchuk Named USHL Forward of the Week

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Chicago Steel forward Ben Yurchuk has been named USHL Forward of the Week, the league announced Monday. It marks the first time that Yurchuk has earned the award and is the first weekly honor received by a Steel player this season.

The Merrimack College commit had four goals and three assists (7 pts) this past weekend in helping the Steel to their first weekend sweep against the same opponent this season.

Yurchuk scored two goals and an assist in Chicago's 8-3 win over the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team on December 27, his fourth multi-point game this season and first with multiple goals. He built on his strong performance, scoring twice on December 28, adding two assists, marking the first four-point game of his career and the fourth time this season he tallied two assists or more in a single game.

Yurchuk's 24 points (6G-18A) leads the Steel and is tied for 12th in league scoring. He has scored in three consecutive games and five of the last seven. His last three games have featured at least one goal scored and three or more shots on goal.

"We're thrilled to see Ben's work be recognized," said Steel Head Coach and General Manager Mike Garman. "He's been pushing himself to use his speed to create chances and be a threat at all times. Ben has also been committed to his defensive game, being hard to play against and working to get pucks back. He's been a leader in his approach and we're excited to watch him continue to develop his game."

Now in his second full year with the Steel, Yurchuk is rapidly approaching his totals from last season in which he notched 31 points on ten goals and 21 assists. His 31 points were sixth on the team. This year, he is averaging just under one point per game, and is tied for the team lead in power play assists with five. He has provided offense while also committing just one penalty this season.

Following his point-filled weekend, Yurchuk has the longest active goal streak in the league at three games with five goals during the stretch.

The last Steel player who earned USHL Player of the Week was alumnus Michael Hage, who received the weekly honor on March 3, 2024 following a four goal, four assist weekend that included a four-point game.

The Steel will play their first road games in the new year next weekend with a pair of games against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday, January 3 at 7:05 pm CT and Saturday, January 4 at 6:05 pm CT.

2024-2025 STEEL USHL WEEKLY HONORS

Forward of the Week:

12-30-24: Ben Yurchuk - 2 GP: 4G-3A-7P, 7 SOG, +7

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 3 at Sioux Falls Stampede (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, January 4 at Sioux Falls Stampede (6:05 pm CT)

Friday, January 10 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT)

