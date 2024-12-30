Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

December 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Out with the Old Year, In with the New

The Black Hawks play one more game before 2024 ends; Tuesday night Waterloo will host the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. The Hawks' results against the Saints have been uncannily consistent: in four meetings, Dubuque has prevailed by a 4-3 score each time. Each game has finished in overtime or a shootout, thus yielding four standings points for Waterloo, even though the Hawks are still seeking their first win in the head-to-head series. Then this Saturday, the 2025 portion of the schedule opens when the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders come to Young Arena at 6:05 p.m. Waterloo won the first game during this year's series against the Riders, but Cedar Rapids currently has an edge after topping the Hawks twice over Thanksgiving weekend.

NYE: A Night for Celebration

Last year, Waterloo defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints 6-2 on December 31st. Current Hawks forward Grady Deering broke a 2-2 tie in the second period with the goal which proved to be the game-winner. It was the first time Waterloo had hosted Dubuque on New Year's Eve since a 4-1 victory in 1999. The Hawks have not lost on the final day of the calendar year since 2010. In the 13 years since, Waterloo has scored five or more goals during the annual December 31st game nine times.

Cowbell Cup Trouble

The Black Hawks had a promising start during the Dupaco Cowbell Cup series. Waterloo earned eight of the first ten possible standings points from games against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Des Moines Buccaneers and Dubuque Fighting Saints. However, the Hawks' fortunes have turned; they are now winless in the last six contests against those three opponents (0-3-3). Waterloo's last Dupaco Cowbell Cup victory was a 4-0 shutout of the RoughRiders on October 26th.

Twice is Nice

Kaeden Hawkins scored two goals last Saturday against the Fargo Force, then Brendan McMorrow repeated the feat in Sunday's rematch. Black Hawks players have collectively recorded nine multigoal games this season. McMorrow is responsible for four of them. Reid Morich has the lone hat trick (October 13th at Tri-City).

Recent Games

The Black Hawks returned from a 19-day Christmas break and faced the Fargo Force twice last weekend. Waterloo earned a 1-1-0 record despite not holding the lead in regulation at any point during the two games. In fact, the Hawks trailed for 89:15 of the 120:25 which the teams played. Regardless, Brendan McMorrow scored the last two goals of the weekend. That lifted Waterloo to a 2-1 overtime victory on Sunday. Saturday's game went to Fargo, 5-3. Dylan Compton produced four assists.

