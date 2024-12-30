Compton Claims USHL Award

December 30, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks defenseman Dylan Compton was chosen as the United States Hockey League's Defenseman of the Week on Monday.

The recognition follows a four-assist weekend. On Saturday, Compton tallied a pair of assists in the third period during an unsuccessful comeback bid against the Fargo Force. Fargo prevailed 5-3. However, Waterloo did rally to win a Sunday rematch, despite trailing 1-0 at the second intermission. Compton set up the game-tying and overtime-winning goals to give the Hawks a 2-1 outcome. Both goals were scored by Brendan McMorrow.

Compton is now up to 19 assists in 2024/25, which ties him for first among all league defensemen and third overall when considering all league players without regard to position. The 19-year-old from Victoria, British Columbia, has five multi-assist nights this season. Three of those efforts have come during the last four Waterloo games.

Overall, Compton has produced 21 total points in 28 appearances during 2024/25. He joined the Black Hawks midway through the 2023/24 campaign. In 24 games last year, Compton tallied one goal and nine assists. He is committed to Northeastern University.

Monday's announcement makes Compton a two-time winner of the USHL Defenseman of the Week award this season. He was previously recognized on September 30th.

