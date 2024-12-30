Yurchuk, Compton, Moffatt Named Players of the Week

Ben Yurchuk, Dylan Compton and Gavin Moffatt have been named USHL Players of the Week for games played between Dec. 27-29.

Forward of the Week

Ben Yurchuk, Chicago Steel

Recorded two goals and one assist in Chicago's 8-3 win against the NTDP on Friday.

Scored twice and added two primary assists to complete the sweep for the Steel with an 8-4 victory on Saturday.

Led all USHL skaters with seven points on four goals and three assists. The Merrimack commit finished the week with seven shots and a +7 rating.

Defenseman of the Week

Dylan Compton, Waterloo Black Hawks

Registered two primary assists in Waterloo's 5-3 loss to Fargo on Friday.

Assisted on both Black Hawks' goals in a 2-1 overtime victory against the Force on Saturday.

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with four points. The Northeastern commit has multiple points in three of his last four games.

Goalie of the Week

Gavin Moffatt, Green Bay Gamblers

Stopped 28 of 29 shots in Green Bay's 4-1 win against Madison on Friday.

Made 25 saves on 26 shots in the Gamblers' 2-1 overtime win against the Capitols on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with a 2-0-0-0 record, a .964 save percentage, and a 1.00 goals-against average.

