Week 12: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson
Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Make that 3 Western Conference Player of the Week honors in a row for A'ja Wilson
Wilson has been unstoppable and led the Las Vegas Aces to a 3-0 week by putting up 29.0 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 2.7 BPG
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
