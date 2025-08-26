Week 12: Western Conference Player of the Week A'ja Wilson

Published on August 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Make that 3 Western Conference Player of the Week honors in a row for A'ja Wilson

Wilson has been unstoppable and led the Las Vegas Aces to a 3-0 week by putting up 29.0 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 2.7 BPG

