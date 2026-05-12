Week 10 Save of the Week Nominees: USL Championship

Published on May 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Week 10 in the USL Championship saw the league's goalkeepers make some spectacular stops, including some outstanding one-on-one and reflex denials. Make sure to cast your vote for your favorite nominee for the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week below. Voting runs through Thursday, May 14, at midnight ET.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 12, 2026

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