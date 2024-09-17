Week 1 Preview

OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers will travel out east this week for a pair of neutral ice matchups in the annual USHL Fall Classic where Omaha will take on the Madison Capitols Thursday in a matinee game followed by a Friday Night game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

A Roller Coaster Of A Pre-Season

The Omaha Lancers finished the 2024 pre-season 4-3-0-0. It was the first time since 2013 that the Lancers finished above a .500 winning percentage in the pre-season. The Lancers also gave up an average of three goals per game this pre-season which was the fewest since the 2020 pre-season. However, the Lancers did conclude the 2024 pre-season with a shutout loss to the Tri-City Storm after defeating the Storm the previous night.

Opening The Season With The Madison Capitols

The Omaha Lancers will begin their season with the Madison Capitols Thursday (9/19) in what will be their first of three meetings this season with the Caps. Since the Capitols re-entered the USHL in 2014, the Lancers have held a 10-4-1-0 record against Madison with Omaha and Madison splitting each of the last two season series. Though the Lancers hold a fairly decisive record over the Caps in all-time regular season play, the overall goals head-to-head are almost dead even with the Lancers outscoring Madison in the regular season by just three goals (42-39).

Lancers Will Look To Give Cedar Rapids A 'Rough Ride'

The Lancers and RoughRiders are no strangers to chippy play between one another. In just two meetings last season both teams registered a combined 208 penalty minutes. This will be the first time the Lancers will meet Cedar Rapids in the Fall Classic since 2021 when Omaha defeated the 'Riders by the score of 4-1. Since the dawn of the USHL Tier One era, the Lancers have held a decisive 36-17-1-6 regular season record over Cedar Rapids. The Lancers will look to continue that trend Friday Evening.

Broadcast Information

Thursday's matinee game will be at 11:00 AM CST. While Friday's game will be at 4:15 CST. You can catch both games on Mixlr or FloSports, with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky. Additionally, Friday's game will be streamed for free on FloHockey's YouTube, Facebook and X pages.

