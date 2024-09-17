Stars Announce Trade with Buccaneers
September 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
General manager Nick Fabrizio announced on Tuesday that the Lincoln Stars have traded forward Reese Shaw to the Des Moines Buccaneers in exchange for future considerations.
Shaw appeared in 43 games for the Stars last season, his first in the USHL. He recorded 4 points (1+3), including a multi-point effort (1+1) vs. Fargo in a 5-3 win Dec. 9, 2023.
