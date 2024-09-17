Capitols Announce Opening Roster for 2024-25

September 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







MIDDLETON, Wisc. - The Capitols announced on Tuesday morning the team's active roster to start the 2024-25 season. The roster consists of sixteen forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Madison will carry fifteen forwards to start the year due to an injury. This includes six returning forwards Finn Brink, Diego Johnson, Sam Kappell, Aiden Long, Mason Moe, and Gavin Uhlenkamp. Capitols fans will also recognize two names that appeared in games with Madison in 2023-24, Ryker Lee and Brendan Tighe.

Seven new forwards also find themselves on the opening roster. Those players are Bobby Cowan, Aron Jessli, Alex Lunski, Max Rider, Ian Scherzer, Harper Searles, and Drew Waterfield. Also on the roster but starting the year on the Injured Reserve is Joey Macrina.

The Capitols will carry eight defensemen on the roster to start the season. Returners for Madison include Charlie Michaud and Colton Jamieson along with John Stout who joined the team as an affiliated defenseman last season.

Newcomers for the team include Ronan Buckberger, Ivan Korodiuk, Jet Kwajah, Austin Moline, and Aidan Shirey. Moline is the team's only NHL Draft pick currently on the roster after being selected by Philadelphia in the 2024 NHL Draft. Although not on the roster, Harper Frey will join Madison to start the season as an affiliated player.

Madison brings in two new goaltenders that were brought in on draft day by the Capitols. Caleb Heil and Ajay White will look to fill big shoes of the team's goaltending duo of 2023-24.

As mentioned earlier, Moline is the team's lone NHL Draft pick on the team to start the season. 21 players enter the season with a division one commitment. Nine players hail from the state of Minnesota leading all states, provinces, and countries. The state of Wisconsin has two players to start the season on the roster.

Madison starts the season on Thursday against Omaha with the team's only morning puck drop of the season at 11 am CT. The Capitols will face off against Lincoln the following day at 1:15 pm CT. Both games will take place in Cranberry Township, Penn., as part of the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic.

United States Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

