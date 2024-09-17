Rivals Ring in the New Dupaco Cowbell Cup Schedule

September 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - The first Dupaco Cowbell Cup points of 2024/25 will be up for grabs on Saturday, September 28th when the Waterloo Black Hawks host the Des Moines Buccaneers at Young Arena.

The matchup is one of 48 United States Hockey League games which will count toward winning the trophy presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union. Each year, the Black Hawks vie for the Dupaco Cowbell Cup title against the Buccaneers, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

"Games against these three opponents account for more than a third of our schedule, so they are crucial to what our organization hopes to accomplish each season," said Black Hawks President and Chief Operating Officer Joe Greene. "These rivalry matchups are also some of the most important games for Black Hawks fans, so having a strong showing in the Cowbell Cup is always one of our goals."

Each participating team will play 12 Dupaco Cowbell Cup home games, plus 12 more on the road. All contests are also part of each club's 2024/25 USHL slate. Winning teams will earn two points toward claiming the trophy. Overtime or shootout losses are worth one point. The race for the Cowbell Cup could literally come down to the last night of the season; Dubuque hosts Cedar Rapids in the series finale on April 12th.

Last season, the Fighting Saints claimed the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, edging the Black Hawks by two points. Cedar Rapids and Des Moines finished third and fourth respectively.

"We have been pleased to sponsor the Cowbell Cup and work with the teams in each market. Hockey adds to the quality of life in each of these communities, and Dupaco is invested in the things which are important to our Members," said Tara McDermott, Dupaco Marketing Communication Specialist. "We wish each team the best of luck as the new season gets underway."

In addition to presenting the annual series, Dupaco will also offer a special giveaway in each market during one game this season. This year's Dupaco giveaway at Young Arena is scheduled for Friday, February 14th when Waterloo hosts the Buccaneers at 7:05 p.m.

Dupaco Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Dubuque. It is dedicated to the financial well-being of its members, and specializes in personalized financial counseling, money advice, and education. It offers savings, loans, investments, insurance, and wealth management products for individuals and businesses. Founded in 1948, membership has grown to more than 167,000 with assets exceeding $3.2 billion. Dupaco has over 600 employees and 24 branch office locations.

The full 2024/25 Dupaco Cowbell Cup composite schedule follows:

September 28 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

October 4 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

October 5 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

October 18 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

October 19 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

October 25 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

October 26 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

October 29 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 2 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

November 15 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

November 16 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 22 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

November 23 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 28 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 30 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

December 6 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

December 7 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

December 13 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

December 14 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

December 27 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

December 28 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

December 31 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

January 3 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

January 4 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

January 5 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 4:05 p.m.

January 11 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

January 26 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 4:05 p.m.

January 31 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 1 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

February 5 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 7 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 14 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 7 :05 p.m.

February 15 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 16 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 3 :05 p.m.

February 21 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

February 22 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

March 7 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

March 8 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

March 9 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 4:05 p.m.

March 14 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

March 15 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

March 21 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

March 22 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

March 25 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:30 p.m.

April 4 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7 :00 p.m.

April 12 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.