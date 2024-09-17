Musketeers Continue to Wheel and Deal, Add Defenseman from Chicago

September 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced the following trade. The Musketeers have traded a 2025 Phase I 3rd round draft pick to the Chicago Steel in exchange for defenseman Shayne Gould

Gould has yet to appear in a USHL game and will join the Musketeers in Pittsburgh for the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods Fall Classic. A native of Princeton, Massachusetts, Gould took part in five contests last season for the Bishop Kearney Selects 16U AAA team, totaling an assist.

The blue liner was selected by the Steel 45th overall in the third round of the 2023 Phase I Draft.

The Musketeers open up their regular season this Wednesday night at 6:00 pm when they kick off the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. And face the Youngstown Phantoms the following day at 2:00 pm.

Sioux City hosts their first regular season home game on Saturday, September 28th at 6:05 pm when they take on their I-29 rival the Sioux Falls Stampede.

