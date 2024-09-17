Get Your Cowbells Ready for the Dupaco Cowbell Cup

Cedar Rapids, Iowa- The first Dupaco Cowbell Cup points of the 2024/25 season will be up for grabs on Friday, November 22nd, when the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders take on the Dubuque Fighting Saints at the Stable at ImOn Ice for a 7:05 PM match up.

This game is one of 48 United States Hockey League matchups that contribute to the prestigious Dupaco Cowbell Cup, presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union. Each year, the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Des Moines Buccaneers, Dubuque Fighting Saints, and Waterloo Black Hawks compete for the Cup.

"Some of the best junior hockey in the world is played in the United States Hockey League," said President and GM Mark Carlson of the RoughRiders. "With the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, the games between Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Waterloo, and Des Moines - and the intense rivalries they bring - are right here in Eastern Iowa."

Each team will compete in 12 home and 12 road games for the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, all of which count toward their 2024/25 USHL standings. Teams will earn two points per victory, with overtime or shootout losses adding one point. The Cowbell Cup title could come down to the final game of the regular season when Cedar Rapids visits Dubuque on April 12th.

Last season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints clinched the Dupaco Cowbell Cup, narrowly beating Waterloo by two points. Cedar Rapids and Des Moines finished third and fourth, respectively.

"We're proud to sponsor the Cowbell Cup and partner with these outstanding teams," said Tara McDermott, Dupaco Marketing Communications Specialist. "Hockey plays a significant role in each community, and supporting local sports aligns with Dupaco's mission to enrich the lives of our members. We wish all the teams the best of luck this season."

In addition to sponsoring the series, Dupaco will present a special giveaway at one game in each participating market. The Cedar Rapids Dupaco giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, March 22nd, during the RoughRiders' home game against the Waterloo Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m.

Dupaco Community Credit Union, a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, is committed to enhancing the financial well-being of its members. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Dubuque, Dupaco offers a wide range of financial services, including savings, loans, investments, and personalized financial counseling. With over 167,000 members and more than $3.2 billion in assets, Dupaco operates 24 branch locations and employs over 600 people.

The full 2024/25 Dupaco Cowbell Cup composite schedule follows:

September 28 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

October 4 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

October 5 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

October 18 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

October 19 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

October 25 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

October 26 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

October 29 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 2 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

November 15 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

November 16 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 22 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

November 23 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 28 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

November 30 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

December 6 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

December 7 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

December 13 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

December 14 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

December 27 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

December 28 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

December 31 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

January 3 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

January 4 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

January 5 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 4:05 p.m.

January 11 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

January 26 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 4:05 p.m.

January 31 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 1 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

February 5 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 7 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 14 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 15 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

February 16 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 3:05 p.m.

February 21 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

February 22 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

March 7 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

March 8 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 6:00 p.m.

March 9 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 4:05 p.m.

March 14 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

March 15 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:05 p.m.

March 21 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

March 22 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice 7:05 p.m.

March 25 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 6:30 p.m.

April 4 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy RecPlex 7:00 p.m.

April 12 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 p.m.

