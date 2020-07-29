Wednesday's Game Suspended, Two Contests Thursday

ROSEMONT, IL - Wednesday night's game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Chicago Dogs was suspended due to rain.

The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when heavy rains forced a delay. Wednesday's game will resume at 5:05 p.m. Thursday evening and play out a full nine innings. Thursday's originally scheduled contest will follow, and has been shortened to seven innings.

Kevin Lachance led off the game with a double, took third on a lineout to right from Darnell Sweeney, and scored the game's first run on a wild pitch.

The Dogs tied the game in the bottom of the first on a two-out, RBI double from KC Hobson.

Thursday's double header can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m.

