Goldeyes Blast Five Home Runs in Sixth Straight Win

July 29, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-8) beat the Chicago Dogs 8-4 at Impact Field on Tuesday night.

The Goldeyes hit a season-high five home runs in the win, beginning with Kevin Lachance who crushed the first pitch of the game over the left-centre field wall. Darnell Sweeney was next, and made it back-to-back homers with an opposite-field blast down the left field line. Eric Wood and John Nester singled later in the inning, and the Goldeyes took a 3-0 lead when Jordan George ripped a two-out single down the right field line that scored Wood.

In the top of the second, a Wes Darvill single and walks to Sweeney and Wood loaded the bases with one out. Kyle Martin lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right-centre. Logan Hill made it 5-0 with a two-out, line drive single to centre that plated Sweeney.

Chicago chipped away in the bottom of the third on a Harrison Smith leadoff home run down the left field line, and an RBI single from Edwin Arroyo that scored Canadian outfielder Michael Crouse.

The Goldeyes answered back in the top of the fourth when Lachance slugged another solo home run to left-centre for his first career multi-homer game.

Hill led off the top of the fifth with a line drive home run to centre that struck the middle of the batter's eye.

The Dogs pulled within 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth. With the bases loaded and one out, Victor Roache hit an RBI fielder's choice that resulted in a throwing error and a second run coming across.

Nester re-extended the Goldeyes' lead to 8-4 in the top of the seventh with a two-out, solo home run to left-centre.

The Dogs (9-11) brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth before Victor Capellan closed out the game with back-to-back strikeouts of Roache and KC Hobson.

Goldeyes' starter Mitchell Lambson (3-1) picked up the win, allowing four runs, three earned, on seven hits in six innings. Lambson walked one and struck out five.

Eddie Butler (0-4) started for the Dogs and took the loss, allowing six earned runs on nine hits in four innings. Butler walked two and struck out three.

Kent Hasler and Nate Antone each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Lambson. Martin's hitting streak came to and end at 12 games.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Brandon Cumpton (0-0, 4.50) faces left-hander Thomas Dorminy (3-0, 2.92). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

