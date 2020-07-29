Milkmen Mash Five Home Runs in Victory over Sioux Falls

July 29, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Milwaukee Milkmen at the plate

(Milwaukee Milkmen) Milwaukee Milkmen at the plate(Milwaukee Milkmen)

The Milkmen and Canaries met up for game two of their series in Sioux Falls tonight, with Dylan Baker on the mound for Milwaukee against Grady Wood. The Canaries jumped out to an early lead with KC Huth recording an RBI single in the second inning to begin the scoring.

But that lead wouldn't last long for Sioux Falls. A lineup shakeup proved prescient for the Milkmen as the players responded to their new spots on the card. Mason Davis led off the third frame with a solo blast, and later in the inning Brett Vertigan added an RBI single to give the Milkmen a lead 2-1. In the fourth, Dylan Tice began things with a single and then came around to score on a booming home run by David Washington, making it a 4-1 game. The dingers continued in the fifth, with Jose Sermo and Adam Walker both launching balls over the fence to make it 6-1.

But it's difficult to consider a lead safe in the Birdcage, and the Canaries stormed back in the bottom of the fifth. Sioux Falls scored four in the bottom of the fifth off Baker, including a home run by Damek Tomscha. Baker's day ended with five runs allowed across 5.0 innings, with no walks and six strikeouts. Myles Smith came off the Injured List today and pitched the sixth, but also allowed the tying run to score to tie the game up at 6 apiece.

In the seventh inning, the Milkmen went ahead for good. Sermo hit a one-out single and Adam Walker crushed his second home run of the game to make it 8-6. Anthony Bender, A.J. Schugel, and Peyton Gray each threw a scoreless inning apiece to close out the game, with Gray recording the save.

The victory stopped Milwaukee's losing streak and evens their record up at 11-11. The series finale is tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled at 7:05 PM.

The Milkmen are on the road in Sioux Falls. You can watch the games. A full season subscription can be purchased for $19.99.

The Milkmen return to Franklin Field on July 31st as they host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 6:35 pm.

For tickets and more information visit MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.