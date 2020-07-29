Dogs and Goldeyes Suspended Due to Rain

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Severe weather suspended Wednesday's game between the Chicago Dogs and Winnipeg Goldeyes in the bottom of the second inning. With the Dogs and Goldeyes tied at one, the skies opened up, forcing the delay.

The teams will resume with a doubleheader tomorrow evening, starting at 5:05 p.m. CDT. When play picks up, Blake Allemand will be batting for Chicago, with no outs and a 1-1 count in the bottom of the second inning.

