Saints Pound out 13 Hits, But Leave Seven in Scoring Position in 4-2 Loss to RedHawks

FARGO, ND - The St. Paul Saints came in to Wednesday night's game with the top offense in the league hitting just a point below .300. Hits weren't a problem on Wednesday night against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field. It was hits with runners in scoring position that were the issue. They outhit the RedHawks 13-7, but couldn't capitalize on their opportunities and lost 4-2.

The Saints jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second, in the only inning they would score, as Alonzo Harris led off with a walk. A ground out by Josh Allen moved Harris to second. Max Murphy made it 1-0 with an RBI single to center. After Murphy was caught stealing, John Silviano reached on an infield single off of pitcher John Anderson's glove. A wild pitch sent Silviano to second and Mitch Ghelfi knocked him home with a single to left giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. Ghelfi finished the night 3-4 with a double and an RBI.

The RedHawks got one back in the third when Brennan Metzger walked with one out. Trey Hair then hit a ground ball to first that Silviano fielded while on his knees. He attempted to throw to second from that position, but threw it into left field allowing Metzger to take third and Hair second. Correlle Prime followed with an RBI single making it 2-1.

Saints starter Mike Devine was strong during the first four innings, but in the fifth he ran into trouble. Alex Boxwell started the inning with a solo homer to right, his first career homer, tying the game at two. Metzger walked and Hair knocked him home with a double to right as Hair took third on the throw home. With two outs, Dario Pizzano made it 4-2 with a double to right.

The Saints had two good opportunities to tie the game. In the seventh, Nate Samson and Chesny Young led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Chris Chinea would ground into a double play and Harris grounded out to end the inning.

With two outs in the ninth Samson walked and Young singled him to third. In an identical situation to Tuesday night, runners at the corners with two outs and Chinea at the plate against RedHawks closer Mitchell Osnowitz, the game ended on a fly out to center.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the three-game series on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Zimmerman (1-1, 3.91) to the mound against RedHawks LHP Tyler Pike (1-2, 3.48). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

