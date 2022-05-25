Wednesday's Game Between Shuckers and Biscuits Postponed

BILOXI, MS - Wednesday's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed. Threatening weather in the area and heavy rain in Biloxi over the last several days has led to Wednesday's postponement.

A makeup day for Wednesday's game will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned to the Shuckers' social media channels and Biloxishuckers.com for more information.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday and Wednesdays games can exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any remaining Shuckers' regular-season game in 2022, excluding July 3rd. All exchanges must be made at the MGM Park Box Office, located on the northeast corner of the ballpark. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday from 10 am - 5 pm on non-game days and from 10 am to the seventh inning on gamedays.

Biloxi will now begin their series against the Biscuits on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. It's Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 with $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials.

