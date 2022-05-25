Barons' Rough Start Is Too Much to Overcome

On Wednesday, the Birmingham Barons sent youngster Sean Burke to the hill for game two of the two-week road trip. In just his third career AA start, the 6'6" right-handed pitched struggled mightily with finding the zone. Consequently, Burke's night didn't last nearly as long as he or the team might've hoped. After a handful of walks, a couple of hits, and six runs scored for the Chattanooga Lookouts, Burke hit the showers after recording just two outs. Unfortunately, the blame is not solely on him, as even though walking batters certainly didn't help, the defense let him down as well because of those six runs, only one was named earned.

The quick start for Chattanooga deadened the hopes of Birmingham hitters and pitchers early on. Although some fight was put up, you could tell the urgency to battle back from such a monumental deficit seemed to be minimal. In the end, the game came down to two innings. The first important one has already been described, and, in all honesty, the first inning could explain the whole game for the most part. However, Birmingham's stellar bats did not entirely give up right away.

In the fifth, Birmingham posted a promising four-run inning to cut the lead to just two, with almost half of the game remaining. Jose Rodriguez got the ball rolling by smashing a deep fly ball to right-field, resulting in a three-RBI triple for the Barons. Then, directly afterward, Lenyn Sosa smacked a sacrifice fly out to give the Barons their fourth run of the night. Despite the close score, the momentum still leaned toward the hometown Lookouts.

Specifically, after the four-run comeback by Birmingham, Chattanooga responded with another insurance run, thereby pushing the lead back up to three. Although three runs are surely not impossible to overcome, this Birmingham squad, accompanied by their not-so-amazing bullpen, has not endured much success when behind in ballgames. Even so, the relievers did the best they could given the cards they were dealt, needing to cover all but two outs of the game.

In the end, Birmingham managed to put some drama up but failed to cash in on most of their opportunities. Birmingham fell in game two of the series against Chattanooga by a score of 5-7, with Burke earning his second loss of the season. However, the brightside was not seeing this team, which is clearly enduring some trying times as of late, roll over and simply hand the Lookouts an easy victory.

