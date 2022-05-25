Delgado Extends His Hitting Streak to 11 Games, M-Braves Take 10-2 Loss to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL - Riley Delgado extended his hitting streak to 11 games, but the Mississippi Braves (19-22) struggled offensively in a 10-2 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (20-16).

The loss ended a three-game win streak. The M-Braves came into the game tied for the league lead with 76 doubles, but the M-Braves finished with sevenn hits and two doubles.

RHP Eury Perez, Miami's No. 6 prospect, made it difficult for M-Braves hitters with six shutout innings of three-hit ball. Perez is a 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic.

RHP Freddy Tarnok went four-plus innings, giving up five runs off seven hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Delgado singled through the hole at second base in the fifth to make it an 11-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the Southern League. He picked up another hit in the ninth for his 10th multi-hit performance.

The infielder is hitting .462 with six RBI over the streak. Delgado is currently third in the Southern League with a .340 batting average and sixth with a .402 OBP.

Along with a nice diving catch in right field in, Jacob Pearson doubled to start the eighth. The outfielder has four doubles in the last three games, and he is 7-for-22 with five doubles and three RBI in six games since coming back from High-A Rome on May 17.

Michael Harris II put the M-Braves on the board with a two-run single on a hard-hit grounder up the middle to make it 8-2. Harris II is up to 29 RBI this season, which ranks fifth in the Southern League.

The third game of the road series is on Thursday at Blue Wahoos Stadium. RHP Darius Vines 2-2, 4.35) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Zach McCambley (2-2, 5.83) for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

