Biscuits and Shuckers Postponed

May 25, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







BILOXI, Mis. - Game two of a six-game series between the Biscuits and the Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to threatening weather on Wednesday night at MGM Park.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on a date yet to be determined.

The Biscuits are at the start of a 12-game road trip, but will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts beginning on Tuesday, June 7 at 6:35 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.