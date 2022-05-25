Smokies and Trash Pandas Postponed Wednesday Night

Madison, Ala. - Due to inclement weather in the area, the Tennessee Smokies' (23-16) Wednesday night pairing with the Rocket City Trash Pandas (23-16) has been postponed.

The Smokies and the Trash Pandas will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, May 29th to make up Wednesday's originally-scheduled contest with first pitch of game one being set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The second will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one but no earlier than 3:35 p.m. ET, with both games being seven innings.

The Smokies will now open their series with the Trash Pandas Thursday night at Toyota Field at 7:35 p.m. ET with first place in the Southern League North on the line. Fans can listen to the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies will be back in action at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday, May 31 when they open a six-game homestand with the Birmingham Barons. The Smokies will celebrate Elvis Night on Friday, June 3 and Margaritaville Night on Saturday, June 4. For tickets, fans can call the box office at (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

