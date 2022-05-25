Six-Run First Inning Leads Lookouts to Victory

A six-run opening frame has fueled the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-5 victory over Birmingham on Wednesday night.

After starter Eduardo Salazar fanned two of the three batters he faced in the first inning, five of the Lookouts first six batters reached base in the bottom half of the inning as the Lookouts began to take control. After Mike Siani reached on a fielding error, Matt McLain got the scoring underway with an RBI on his 8th double of the season. Three batters later, Ivan Johnson, appearing in just his second game at Double-A, plated his first run with a bases loaded walk.

Chuckie Robinson continued the pain with a two-RBI single, forcing Birmingham to go to the bullpen with only two outs in the inning. James Free then had his sixth RBI of the season with a base hit to right field, before McLain capped things off with his second RBI of the inning with another bases loaded walk.

On the mound, Julio Pinto fired 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up his second victory of the season and extend his scoreless streak to six innings. The right-hander has also allowed just one hit in that span dating back to May 8th.

The Lookouts and Barons continue their series with game three on Thursday night at AT&T Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 PM.

