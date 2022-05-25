Trash Pandas, Smokies Postponed Wednesday

Wednesday night's game between the Rocket City Trash Pandas and Tennessee Smokies has been postponed due to inclement weather and storms in the area.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader at Toyota Field on Sunday, May 29. Both games will be seven-inning contests. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first, but no earlier than 2:35 p.m. Tickets for the game on May 29 are valid for both games of the doubleheader. All gates will open at 11 a.m. and the VIP gate will open at 10:30 a.m.

The remaining schedule for this week's series with the Smokies is as follows:

-Thursday's game remains as scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

-A doubleheader is scheduled for Friday at 4:05 p.m. to make up for Tuesday's rain out.

-Saturday's game remains as scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

-Sunday's doubleheader is set for 12:05 p.m.

Tickets from Wednesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2022 Rocket City Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office located at Toyota Field.

Thursday is Armed Forces Night at Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas will be wearing specialty Armed Forces jerseys for the game, presented by Northrop Grumman. Fans can bid on game, worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game by texting 'armedforces' to 76278 and by visiting armedforces.givesmart.com. The jersey auction will begin at 3 p.m. and end at the conclusion of the seventh inning. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Still Serving Veterans and the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation.

Thursday's game is also Burgers & Buds Thursday, when fans can enjoy a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for $12, available at Dumpster Dive, Gravity Grille, or All Stars concession stands. From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porcha and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza as part of Happy Hour, with a special performance from Country and Rock Artist Alyssa Palmer.

Tied atop the Southern League North Division standings, The Trash Pandas (23-16) will now open their six-game series with the Smokies (23-16) in Thursday's regularly scheduled 6:35 p.m. game. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers.

