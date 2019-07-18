Wednesday Night Rained out in HV
July 18, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
Wednesday night's game between the Cyclones and Hudson Valley Renegeades at Dutchess Stadium has been postponed due to expected severe weather conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday evening, starting at 5:05 PM, at Dutchess Stadium in Wappingers Falls.
