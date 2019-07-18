Spinners Set to Play Rain-Shortened Series vs. ValleyCats

TROY, N.Y. - On Wednesday, the first game of a three-game set against the Tri-City ValleyCats, affiliate of the Houston Astros, was rained out for the second time this season. On Thursday, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, are set to begin another rain-shortened three-game set against their Stedler-Division foes.

Doubleheaders= Nothing New

The Spinners (20-9) are no strangers to doubleheaders with five having been scheduled within the first month of the season including one against the ValleyCats (12-17) earlier this season in the last week of June.

So far, Lowell holds a 4-0 record in doubleheaders during the 2019 season - defeating Tri-City in the first one by a combined score of 9-1 and sweeping the Connecticut Tigers, affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, in the subsequent twin-bill by a margin of 6-3.

The only doubleheader on the ledger thus far for the ValleyCats, has been the one that the played against the Spinners.

Let's Get Down To Business

In game one, Lowell will send 2019 third-round selection out of the University of Kansas, right-handed pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn to the hill. He will be piggy-backed by left-hander Kelvin Sanchez. Zeferjahn has yet to record a decision thus far, and has pitched in just 3.2 innings, allowing two runs while striking out a tally of seven.

In games where he has piggy-backed the third-rounder, Sanchez holds a 2-1 record in 12.1 innings, allowing five runs (all earned), on five hits. He has also walked just eight and struck out 16 batters.

In the second game of the doubleheader - and second game of the series, the Spinners will send Bryan Lucas to the bump. In his last outing, Lucas picked up the win against Batavia. He went 6.0 innings, allowing two runs (both earned) on seven hits. He also did not allow a walk and struck out seven batters.

In the third and final game of the series, the Spinners will throw their ace Yusniel Padron-Artilles.

After starting the season with the Greenville Drive, Padron-Artilles has come down to Lowell and thrown together some quality starts - going 4-0 with 2.12 ERA. He is tied with the Hudson Valley's Zach Trageton for the NYPL- lead for wins, leads the league in strikeouts with 41.

In his last time out, the Havana-native, he picked up the win against Auburn - going 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits. He also walked just one and struck out four.

Today's Games

The Spinners (20-9) and ValleyCats (12-17) will play two seven-inning games, with the first of which slated to begin at 5:00 p.m. and the second 30 minutes following the completion of the first game.

Back Home Saturday

Lowell is back home on Saturday night for NASCAR Night: a night that features an appearance by driver David Ragan. The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will also receive a free Oyo car, presented by Oyo Sports.

